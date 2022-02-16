Removal of garbage dumps, encroachments around airbases ordered

Karachi: Secretary Local Government Sindh Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has directed departments concerned for immediate removal of encroachments around all airbases of the province, besides removal of uncertified garbage dumping points.

A delegation of Pakistan Air Force called on Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah and briefed him about the obstacles in the way of smooth flying operations. Special Secretary LG Usman Moazzam was also present.

Najam Ahmad Shah was informed that the presence of trash around the airbases becomes the cause of unwanted flying birds that create obstacle in the way of smooth flying operations.

Initiating the discussion, the Secretary said that the Government of Sindh appreciates the sacrifices and services of the country’s air limit guards and the unconditional support of the Sindh Local Government Department is always available for the defenders.

Shah instructed MD Solid Waste Zubair Ahmad Channa to eliminate uncertified garbage dumping points around airbases on an emergency basis and to ensure that no obstacle should come in the way of Pakistan Air Force routine flight operations.

The Secretary was informed that there are problems in the vicinity of Jacobabad Air Base due to aerial firing and abundance of bats. He directed the Special Secretary Local Government to write a letter to Sindh Home Department to prevent aerial firing in Jacobabad district. He also directed the district administration of Jacobabad to use anti-bat spray to solve the problem of bats and urged to launch a public awareness campaign.

Shah said that special arrangements should be made for cleanliness in all the areas where Pakistan Air Force bases are located; cleaning of drains should be done regularly and DMCs officials and the district administration shall initiate joint efforts along with KWSB and SSWMB to prevent any untoward incident.

The Secretary specifically directed the LG officers to maintain regular liaison and cooperation with the Air Force representatives and to take immediate steps to resolve any grievances received. He said that encroachments and uncertified garbage stations should be demolished with full force and a joint visit should be arranged to the places from where regular complaints are being received. He ordered to show no mercy for the encroachers in any case.

