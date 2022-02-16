Uzbek President due on March 3: Ministry to finalise preparations on 18th

ISLAMABAD: Uzbek President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev is to visit Pakistan on March 3-5, 2022, official sources told Business Recorder.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has convened an inter-ministerial meeting on February 18, 2022 to finalise preparations for the visit of Uzbek President to Pakistan. The meeting will be presided over by Secretary Foreign Affairs.

All Ministries and concerned departments have been requested to attend meeting at level not less than Joint Secretary (BS- 20) and provide update on implementation of earlier decisions and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs)/ Agreements between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in their relevant areas.

Last year, Pakistan and Uzbekistan signed Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) in Tashkent, allowing each other to use their respective facilities for transshipment of their goods. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also In-Charge Minister for Commerce, witnessed the signing ceremony.

The TTA has allowed passage of goods, vehicles and drivers in Uzbekistan and its border points with other Central Asian Republics (CARs) including rail and road.

