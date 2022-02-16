Trade policy has connectivity for trade, investment at its core: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razzaq Dawood, said on Tuesday that coordination for trade and investment is the basis of our trade policy.

“We are glad to share that after the first Islamabad-Tehran-Turkey (ITI) train in December 2021, the third ITI train from Pakistan has entered Turkey and is about to reach its destination, despite encountering some heavy weather and snowfall on the way, the adviser commerce said this on his official Twitter account. The Adviser said that more freight trains will be operating on this route in the coming days.