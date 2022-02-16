ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Customs seizes narcotics worth Rs80m at Gwadar

APP 16 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday confiscated the narcotics (255Kg Opium) of valuing Rs80 million at Ganz, Gwadar.

The amount of the narcotics along with the seized vehicle in the international market comes to be Rs80 million, said a press release issued by FBR here.

Building further on its incessant drive against smuggling, Pakistan Customs (FBR) on 13.02.2022 at about 1230 am has conducted yet another successful operation.

In pursuance of credible information, the ASO team of Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar has affected seizure of narcotics (255 KGs Opium) at Ganz in the wake of a long chase.

During patrolling, Customs Staff spotted a course car around Jiwani which was signalled to stop for search.

However, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to take away the vehicle which was followed and intercepted at Ganz.

The driver of the vehicle taking advantage of the darkness left the vehicle and fled away from the scene.

However, the thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 255Kg of Opium.

The recovered narcotics were later on shifted to Customs House, Gwadar. This Collectorate has lodged an FIR against the unknown persons and the proceedings have been initiated.

PAKISTAN CUSTOMS FBR Narcotics

