Customs seizes narcotics worth Rs80m at Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday confiscated the narcotics (255Kg Opium) of valuing Rs80 million at Ganz, Gwadar.

The amount of the narcotics along with the seized vehicle in the international market comes to be Rs80 million, said a press release issued by FBR here.

Building further on its incessant drive against smuggling, Pakistan Customs (FBR) on 13.02.2022 at about 1230 am has conducted yet another successful operation.

In pursuance of credible information, the ASO team of Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar has affected seizure of narcotics (255 KGs Opium) at Ganz in the wake of a long chase.

During patrolling, Customs Staff spotted a course car around Jiwani which was signalled to stop for search.

However, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to take away the vehicle which was followed and intercepted at Ganz.

The driver of the vehicle taking advantage of the darkness left the vehicle and fled away from the scene.

However, the thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 255Kg of Opium.

The recovered narcotics were later on shifted to Customs House, Gwadar. This Collectorate has lodged an FIR against the unknown persons and the proceedings have been initiated.