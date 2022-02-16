Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 15, 2022). ==================================== BR...
16 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 15, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,731.70
High: 45,803.05
Low: 45,502.93
Net Change: 87.61
Volume (000): 98,225
Value (000): 4,523,951
Makt Cap (000) 1,881,277,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,013.68
NET CH. (-) 110.62
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,659.73
NET CH. (-) 25.25
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,252.75
NET CH. (-) 5.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,073.91
NET CH. (-) 92.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,970.72
NET CH. (-) 6.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,686.07
NET CH. (-) 44.08
------------------------------------
As on: 15-February-2022
====================================
