KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 15, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,731.70 High: 45,803.05 Low: 45,502.93 Net Change: 87.61 Volume (000): 98,225 Value (000): 4,523,951 Makt Cap (000) 1,881,277,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,013.68 NET CH. (-) 110.62 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,659.73 NET CH. (-) 25.25 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,252.75 NET CH. (-) 5.48 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,073.91 NET CH. (-) 92.95 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,970.72 NET CH. (-) 6.75 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,686.07 NET CH. (-) 44.08 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-February-2022 ====================================

