ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares close sharply higher on Russia-West de-escalation hopes

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed sharply higher on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session with broad-based buying, following a report that some Russian troops were returning to their bases in areas near Ukraine.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 3.03% at 17,352.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 3.1% to 58,142.05. Both the indexes had fallen 3% on Monday.

A report on Tuesday quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying some troops adjacent to Ukraine were returning to their bases, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.

US stock futures jumped and safe-haven currencies, including the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, fell after the news.

Indian shares tumble 3pc

"Market's move could be more related to settling down of Russia-Ukraine concerns. Since markets started moving beyond a level, some short covering is also happening," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities.

The Nifty auto index, banking index, IT index were the top gainers, adding 4%, 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Spicejet advanced 8.8% after reporting quarterly profit against a year-ago loss, while drugmaker Cipla fell 4.5% after its promoter group sold a 2.5% stake in the company. Manappuram Finance tumbled more than 10% on lower quarterly profit.

Meanwhile, BofA Securities cut its December 2022 Nifty target to 17,000 from 19,100 and said the market's breadth was likely to narrow and volatility could rise.

India's corporate earnings could structurally outpace nominal gross domestic growth led by a confluence of multi-year capex, credit growth, start-up cycles and 'growth-focused' fiscal and monetary policies, BofA analysts said.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares close sharply higher on Russia-West de-escalation hopes

Govt to establish separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis: Fawad

Saindak project: govt extends SML-MCC lease contract

Rupee suffers back-to-back losses against US dollar

NCOC extends Covid restrictions in Karachi, 5 other cities

Restore status of Kashmir, then we can talk, PM says to India

Oil drops from 7-year high on report some Russian troops return to base

Kremlin confirms planned pullback of some troops from Ukraine border

Erdogan calls on UAE businesses to invest in Turkey

KSE-100 ends higher after late-session buying

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Read more stories