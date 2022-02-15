ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,724 Increased By 79.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,793 Increased By 2 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Australia's Richardson takes three as Sri Lanka held to 121-6 in 3rd T20

AFP Updated 15 Feb, 2022

CANBERRA: Kane Richardson bagged three wickets as Sri Lanka were restricted to 121 for six in their must-win third Twenty20 clash against Australia in Canberra on Tuesday.

The world champions lead the five-match series 2-0 after taking the opening clash by 20 runs then clinching the second in a thrilling super over finish after it ended in a tie.

With the visitors needing victory at Manuka Oval, they struck 17 off the first two overs after being sent into bat.

But they then got bogged down by Australia's economical bowling. Skipper Dasun Shanaka top scored with 39 not out, while Richardson took 3-21.

Pulling off victory was made more difficult by star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga testing positive for Covid-19 before the match, with Jeffrey Vandersay replacing him.

After an aggressive start, a failed scoop shoot from Danushka Gunathilaka off Richardson's opening delivery in the third over was caught by Josh Hazlewood and the first wicket fell.

Gunathilaka has now made just 1, 0 and 9 in his three innings on tour, putting his place under threat.

Charith Asalanka came to the crease and smacked a big six, but departed a ball later, caught behind with Richardson grabbing another wicket in his opening over to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 23 for two.

Kusal Mendis (4) was back in the side after recovering from Covid-19, but only lasted 11 balls, undone by leg-spinner Ashton Agar.

Sri Lanka spin star Hasaranga down with Covid in Australia

Part-time spinner Glenn Maxwell was then brought into the attack and bagged the big wicket of Pathum Nissanka, who has been Sri Lanka's best batsman this series.

But it needed an outstanding diving catch from Daniel Sams on the boundary to remove him for 16 and leave the visitors tottering at 42 for four after eight overs.

Dinesh Chandimal and Shanaka added 47 runs for the fifth wicket before Richardson struck again to dismiss Chandimal for 25 with Sri Lanka only adding 45 in their final five overs.

