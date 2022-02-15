European stocks steady on easing Ukraine fears

LONDON: European stock markets steadied at the open Tuesday on hopes that Ukraine and Russia will avoid a full-blown conflict.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 7,539.83 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index was flat at 15,110.75 points, as was the Paris CAC 40 at 6,853.69.

Europe's main markets had closed down about 2.0 percent Monday on fears that Russia would shortly invade neighbouring Ukraine.

European stocks jump

"There is a certain relief in the Ukraine-Russia crisis as the two sides seem willing to continue their diplomatic efforts to avoid a military action," noted Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.