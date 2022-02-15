ANL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
AVN 106.75 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (5.75%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
GGL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.3%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
PACE 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
TELE 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
TPL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
TPLP 32.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.05%)
TREET 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.11%)
UNITY 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
WAVES 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-10.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,641 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.34%)
BR30 17,731 Increased By 14.4 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,576 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,761 Decreased By -30.7 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise after central bank injects liquidity

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Tuesday after the country's central bank pumped in more funds to support economic growth, with healthcare and new energy firms leading the gains.

The CSI300 index rose 0.9%, to 4,594.22 points, at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%, to 3,442.51 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.7%, to 24,383.64 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.0%, to 8,533.73.

** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 300 billion yuan ($47.19 billion) through medium-term loans into the financial system on Tuesday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged.

China stocks fall as property and financial firms weigh

** The PBOC on Friday said it would keep liquidity reasonably ample and step up financing support for key sectors and weak links of the economy in its fourth-quarter implementation report.

** "Stock indexes dropped in previous session despite the central bank report, which reflects downward risk appetite in the market," said Zhang Siyi, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "While indexes played catch-up today as the PBOC injected more liquidity."

** The healthcare sector, semiconductors and new energy shares gained more than 3% each.

** The information technology sub-index added 2.3%, while the machinery industry rose 3.1%.

** However, shares in tourism and coal firms lost more than 2% each.

** Hong Kong shares dropped, tracking Asian markets lower as investors contemplated the implications of a potential imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

** Financial shares went down 1.9% to drag the Hang Seng benchmark lower, with Ping An Insurance Group and China Construction Bank down more than 3% each.

** Energy shares retreated 2.4%, while tech giants were flat.

China stock

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise after central bank injects liquidity

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

Khanewal lynching: ATC sends 31 key suspects on 15-day physical remand

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Read more stories