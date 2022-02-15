China stocks rise after central bank injects liquidity

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Tuesday after the country's central bank pumped in more funds to support economic growth, with healthcare and new energy firms leading the gains.

The CSI300 index rose 0.9%, to 4,594.22 points, at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%, to 3,442.51 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.7%, to 24,383.64 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.0%, to 8,533.73.

** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 300 billion yuan ($47.19 billion) through medium-term loans into the financial system on Tuesday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged.

China stocks fall as property and financial firms weigh

** The PBOC on Friday said it would keep liquidity reasonably ample and step up financing support for key sectors and weak links of the economy in its fourth-quarter implementation report.

** "Stock indexes dropped in previous session despite the central bank report, which reflects downward risk appetite in the market," said Zhang Siyi, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures. "While indexes played catch-up today as the PBOC injected more liquidity."

** The healthcare sector, semiconductors and new energy shares gained more than 3% each.

** The information technology sub-index added 2.3%, while the machinery industry rose 3.1%.

** However, shares in tourism and coal firms lost more than 2% each.

** Hong Kong shares dropped, tracking Asian markets lower as investors contemplated the implications of a potential imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

** Financial shares went down 1.9% to drag the Hang Seng benchmark lower, with Ping An Insurance Group and China Construction Bank down more than 3% each.

** Energy shares retreated 2.4%, while tech giants were flat.