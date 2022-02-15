ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 6.55 (6.49%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
GGL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.07%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.64%)
PACE 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.73%)
TELE 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.09%)
TPL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
TPLP 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.33%)
TREET 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.65%)
UNITY 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
WAVES 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-10.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,641 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.34%)
BR30 17,756 Increased By 39.5 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,586 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.13%)
KSE30 17,773 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Indian shares rise after sell-off fuelled by Ukraine tensions

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares attempted a modest rebound on Tuesday from their worst sell-off in 10 months, helped by gains in IT stocks, even as global markets remained on the edge over escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.45% to 16,936.95, as of 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.58% at 56,735.21.

Most Asian share markets were flat after US and European stocks lost ground on Monday, as investors contemplated the implications of a potential imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Indian shares tumble 3pc

"Markets are currently not conducive to holding stocks, trading below their 50- and 200-day moving average. It is better to protect capital by staying on the sidelines rather than taking risks," William O Neil India analysts said in a note.

IT stocks, which are defensive in nature, gained momentum in volatile markets, with the Nifty IT index up 1.6%.

Meanwhile, India's January retail inflation went over the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, accelerating to a seven-month high just above 6%. However, economists don't expect this to lead to an interest rate hike in the near future.

Indian shares

