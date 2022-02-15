ANL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
AVN 106.75 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (5.75%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
GGL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.3%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
PACE 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
TELE 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
TPL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
TPLP 32.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.05%)
TREET 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.11%)
UNITY 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
WAVES 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-10.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,641 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.34%)
BR30 17,731 Increased By 14.4 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,576 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,761 Decreased By -30.7 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Spot gold may drop towards $1,850

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may drop towards $1,850 per ounce, as it faces a strong resistance zone of $1,872-$1,879.

Each of these resistances could be strong enough to trigger a decent correction. When working together, they become more powerful.

A rising trendline establishes a resistance around $1,872 as well, making the resistance zone a strong barrier.

Unless the market sentiment proves to be extremely strong, or a piece of breaking news comes out, the rise may pause around $1,879.

Gold gains

On the daily chart, the metal has been riding on a steady uptrend within a rising channel, which indicates a target of $1,930.

However, the resistance at the Nov. 16, 2021 high of $1,876.90 should not be ignored, around which, a correction or a consolidation is likely to occur.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

