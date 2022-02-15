SINGAPORE: Spot gold may drop towards $1,850 per ounce, as it faces a strong resistance zone of $1,872-$1,879.

Each of these resistances could be strong enough to trigger a decent correction. When working together, they become more powerful.

A rising trendline establishes a resistance around $1,872 as well, making the resistance zone a strong barrier.

Unless the market sentiment proves to be extremely strong, or a piece of breaking news comes out, the rise may pause around $1,879.

Gold gains

On the daily chart, the metal has been riding on a steady uptrend within a rising channel, which indicates a target of $1,930.

However, the resistance at the Nov. 16, 2021 high of $1,876.90 should not be ignored, around which, a correction or a consolidation is likely to occur.

