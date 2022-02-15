ANL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
Interior Minister of Iran meets PM

Press Release 15 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior of Iran, Dr Ahmad Vahidi, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today, said a press release issued on Monday.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over positive momentum in brotherly relations between the two countries and highlighted the vast potential that exists for enhanced collaboration in diverse fields.

The prime minister particularly emphasized the importance of close bilateral collaboration to boost trade and regional connectivity.

The prime minister also stressed early completion and operationalisation of the border sustenance markets, for economic uplift of the people living on both sides of the border. Underscoring that the Pakistan-Iran border was a border of peace and friendship, the prime minister underlined the importance of joint cooperation to address security issues.

The prime minister thanked Iranian government and the Supreme Leader for steadfast support for the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The prime minister also expressed satisfaction over convergence of views regarding a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and underscored the importance of close coordination between the two countries.

The prime minister also stressed the need for urgent actions by the international community to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan and measures to enhance practical engagement, strengthen stability, and counter terrorism.

