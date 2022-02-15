ANL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
Over 700,000 ‘smart’ water meters to be installed in Lahore

Recorder Report 15 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: More than 700,000 smart water meters will be installed in the provincial capital within two years and the fees for the new meters will be collected from customers in 10 years.

This was disclosed in a Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore meeting which was chaired by its Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer here on Monday. DMD Engineering Mohammad Manan, Director Admin Mohammad Irfan, Director Zeeshan Bilal, Director Sohail Qadir, Director Sufyan Habib, Deputy Director Tayyab Malik and Samina Asif were present in the meeting.

The MD was further told that Lahore will be the first city of Pakistan to receive smart water metering; these meters will save water and bring investment to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Wasa Lahore MD visited the project site of Kashmir Road Underground Water Tank. On this occasion, the project site engineers told the MD that four walls of the underground water tank will be completed soon and added that after its completion rainwater will be stored during the next monsoon season. “After the tank becomes operational, rainwater will not inundate the Kashmir Road,” he added.

