SHC acquits four MQM workers in attack on Rangers picket case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Monday accepted the acquittal pleas of four MQM workers who had been sentenced in a case regarding an attack on a Rangers picket in Korangi 2.5 number area in Karachi. The four accused had been sentenced to prison each by an anti terrorism court in April 2019.

The accused including Salman alias SP and Ubaidullah alias Pagla had been sentenced to 29 years to prison each while accused Salman alias Imaya and Kamran had been sentenced to 15 years each. Zaman Town police station had registered the case against the accused in 2016 on Rangers application. According to the prosecution, the accused had attacked a Rangers picket in Korangi 2.5 number through a cracker bomb that resulted in damages to a motorcycle and the picket.