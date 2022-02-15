ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
ASL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.19%)
AVN 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
GGGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
GGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
GTECH 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.09%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.05%)
TELE 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.29%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.13%)
TREET 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.71%)
WAVES 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3 (-0.07%)
BR30 17,666 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,646 Increased By 1.5 (0%)
KSE30 17,793 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
MoU signed: WWF-P, PU join hands for environment protection

Recorder Report 15 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: WWF-Pakistan and University of the Punjab signed a memorandum of understating (MoU) to work in unison to advocate for protection of the environment through the lens of science and research.

Through this MoU, WWF-Pakistan and University of the Punjab will work together to impart knowledge about environmental conservation, adopt science-based research and create meaningful change at the national level.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan stated on the occasion: “I have always stressed on the importance of science-based organizations working together to educate and empower the youth about the importance of nature and conserving the environment. I applaud the work being done by University of the Punjab for not only providing quality education to its students but for also providing a platform and facilities to conduct superior academic research in Pakistan. Only through science-based research can we create change and innovate”.

Dr Niaz Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, University of the Punjab said: “Punjab University is one of the oldest and most prestigious public institutions providing quality educational facilities to more than 50,000 students every year on a minimal fee structure. This collaboration is a great opportunity for the university to work closely with WWF-Pakistan so that the relevant studies and research being conducted by aspiring professors, students and researchers can be applied in the respective fields. The array of subjects and field of studies e.g., textiles and polymer, agriculture sciences, forests and wildlife, geo sciences, earth and environmental sciences, social and behavioural sciences, etc. will provide a great opportunity for greater research and synergy between the organizations”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

