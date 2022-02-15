MoU signed: WWF-P, PU join hands for environment protection

LAHORE: WWF-Pakistan and University of the Punjab signed a memorandum of understating (MoU) to work in unison to advocate for protection of the environment through the lens of science and research.

Through this MoU, WWF-Pakistan and University of the Punjab will work together to impart knowledge about environmental conservation, adopt science-based research and create meaningful change at the national level.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan stated on the occasion: “I have always stressed on the importance of science-based organizations working together to educate and empower the youth about the importance of nature and conserving the environment. I applaud the work being done by University of the Punjab for not only providing quality education to its students but for also providing a platform and facilities to conduct superior academic research in Pakistan. Only through science-based research can we create change and innovate”.

Dr Niaz Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, University of the Punjab said: “Punjab University is one of the oldest and most prestigious public institutions providing quality educational facilities to more than 50,000 students every year on a minimal fee structure. This collaboration is a great opportunity for the university to work closely with WWF-Pakistan so that the relevant studies and research being conducted by aspiring professors, students and researchers can be applied in the respective fields. The array of subjects and field of studies e.g., textiles and polymer, agriculture sciences, forests and wildlife, geo sciences, earth and environmental sciences, social and behavioural sciences, etc. will provide a great opportunity for greater research and synergy between the organizations”.

