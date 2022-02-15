District Lakki Marwat: Lucky Cement announces scholarships for youth

KARACHI: In continuation to support education in Pakistan and provide affordable education for deserving students, Lucky Cement Limited has announced scholarships for the youth of District Lakki Marwat.

Under this programme, the eligible students can apply for a full scholarship of intermediate. The company will cover the tuition fee expenses of the selected students. Under this programme, this will be the second batch of students who will be able to apply for the intermediate scholarships. Students residing permanently and holding domicile of District Lakki Marwat can apply for the programme.

The aim of the programme is to make education accessible and affordable for deserving students especially from the rural areas regardless of their financial background.

Continuing with its long-term vision to provide merit-based support for the deserving and less privileged segments of society, the company has granted a number of scholarships to various students at leading universities in Pakistan. Furthermore, to empower women through education the company has been supporting two leading Government girls’ schools in Karachi, which have been transformed into model girls’ educational institutions in collaboration with an NGO. Earlier, the company launched a series of dedicated scholarship programmes for vocational training, graduate and undergraduate as well as for intermediate.

