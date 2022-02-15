PTI govt in a tight spot

The PTI government appears to be facing the most formidable challenge to its ongoing rule through a planned opposition-orchestrated no-confidence motion against the leader of the house in National Assembly, prime minister Imran Khan. The opposition has stepped up its efforts aimed at weaning the coalition partners of the PTI government away.

The meeting between PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif and the Chaudhry brothers (key government ally PML-Q) after as many as 14 years clearly indicates the seriousness behind opposition’s game-plan. Although it is not known whether or not the politicians of Gujrat have decided to put their weight behind the opposition, a highly impressive show that has been put up by one of the opposition parties, JUI-F, in the KP’s local government elections has certainly added to the opposition’s confidence. In other words, the government is in a tight spot, to say the least.

Usman Warraich (Lahore)

