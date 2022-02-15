ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
ASL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.19%)
AVN 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
GGGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
GGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
GTECH 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.09%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.05%)
TELE 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.29%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.13%)
TREET 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.71%)
WAVES 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.02%)
BR30 17,717 Decreased By -372.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 45,644 Decreased By -435.3 (-0.94%)
KSE30 17,791 Decreased By -176.7 (-0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Pakistani envoy says his country wants to enhance economic, trade ties with US

Press Release 15 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Masood Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to the United States has said Pakistan wants to enhance economic, investment and trade ties with the United States and he will try his best to push the bilateral relations to new heights.

He said Pakistan would build better mutual bilateral relationships between the two countries for which every option will be explored and the business community of both the countries will be taken on board for the purpose.

Masood Khan said this while talking to the President US-Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce (USPICC) Muhammad Ahmed, Secretary-General USPICC Malik Sohail Hussain and founder member and director of the chamber Hasnain Kazmi.

He said that business delegations from Pakistan to the US and from the US to Pakistan will be encouraged to boost bilateral trade, investment and joint ventures.

The ambassador-designate said that Pakistan desires broad-based and multidimensional relations with the US and therefore the business community should utilise their best abilities towards further enhancement of Pakistan-US relations.

The United States is Pakistan’s top export destination and a strategic partner, and both countries know the value of relationships across a number of fronts, Khan added.

On the occasion, leaders of USPICC Muhammad Ahmed, Malik Sohail and Hasnain Kazmi appreciated the services of Masood Khan as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, and President of Azad Kashmir and said that his efforts had exponentially pushed Pakistan’s exports to China.

They said that the Chairman of USPICC Siddique Sheikh and President Sajjad Qamar are very well-connected with the Senators, representatives and big business houses. They are waiting for his arrival in the US so that he can assist him in cementing bilateral economic ties to advance the shared agenda and common goals of prosperity.

The USPICC officials informed that a delegation of Pakistan entrepreneurs from various sectors will soon visit the US to explore trade and investment opportunities on which Masood Khan assured all-out cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

