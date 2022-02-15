No-trust move poses no threat to govt: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Monday said there was no threat to the government from the opposition’s no-trust move against the prime minister.

Talking to journalists after a meeting of the PTI’s central executive committee (CEC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also party chairman, he said that “the opposition should think twice before making any such move as it is something which it is not capable enough to do given the rift within the opposition”.

“I would rather say that the opposition should instead think about forging unity within its rank instead of getting worried about the government and its allies,” he maintained.

He said that it was a loud and clear message by the PTI CEC to hold accountability of all those who had looted the national wealth.

He said the CEC had congratulated Umar Amin Gandapur, the brother of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur who won the elections for Tehsil mayor in Dera Ismail Khan with a clear majority.

Like 2018 general elections, he added, the people of Dera Ismail Khan had once again rejected Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa local government elections.

Habib said that the PTI had emerged biggest party in the local body elections of the KP after securing maximum votes, adding, after mayoral elections at Tehsil level, the party remained on top position.

Similarly, in other districts of the KP, he said the PTI had secured three seats from Karak, one each from Bannu and Bajaur.

It was the first time that the PTI government, he added, had empowered the voter by giving him right of direct vote for the election of mayor in the KP.

He said after a thumping victory of the PTI in the local government elections, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), and Awami National Party (ANP) have been wiped out from the KP.

In an obvious reference to the rumours of the reports of “separation” between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, he asked the opposition not to drag women into politics.

In a clear reference to the PML-N, he regretted that these are the same people who always disrespected women as they did the same in the past by character assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

Commenting on the case of the PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif, he said Rs16 billion were deposited in the accounts of 14 employees of Ramzan Sugar Mill, adding some 17,000 transactions were made into these accounts.

He said that billions of rupees were surfaced in the account of Maqsood peon who was an employee of Ramzan Sugar Mill.

He said that people like Masroor Anwar were their frontman who used to deposit corruption money in the bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif from 2008 to 2017.

He said Shehbaz Sharif was begging for support of Asif Zardari and Chaudhry brothers, his “nervousness” had increased after the statement of Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi about recent political meetings.

He said that a special court was likely to frame charges against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on February 18 in Rs16 billion alleged money-laundering case against them.

Meanwhile, the sources said that the prime minister also said that personal attacks involving families is not acceptable.

The prime minister was also quoted as saying that the allies are going anywhere as they are with the PTI, adding there is no need to be worried about them as he has faith in his allies.

The prime minister also told the participants to prove themselves through their performance in order to counter the propaganda being staged by the opposition parties.

