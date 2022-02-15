ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
ASL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.19%)
AVN 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
GGGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
GGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
GTECH 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.09%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.05%)
TELE 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.29%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.13%)
TREET 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.71%)
WAVES 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.02%)
BR30 17,717 Decreased By -372.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 45,644 Decreased By -435.3 (-0.94%)
KSE30 17,791 Decreased By -176.7 (-0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares sink as Russia-Ukraine jitters rattle market

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

LONDON: European shares ended at their lowest level in 20 days on Monday, with travel and banking leading the slump as investors fretted over geopolitical risks following warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index fell 1.8% - its worst single-day fall since Jan. 24. All the major sub-sectors were in the red.

Banking shares led declines, down 3.3% after sovereign bond yields across the euro area fell as investors rushed back to safe-haven debt on Russia-Ukraine tensions.

However, Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia, helping alleviate some friction between the two countries, while Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue on diplomatic paths.

Global investors dumped riskier assets and moved to safe-havens such as gold and government bonds after a warning from the United States that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

“When it comes to the Russian issue, it is very difficult to say whether the markets are overreacting or not,” Matt Siddle, portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments, said.

“You’ve two big uncertainties. It’s not entirely clear what the Fed policy is. It’s a tightening policy, but it’s not clear how far and quick they’re going to go, and there’s also geopolitical uncertainty with Russia.”

A gauge of volatility in European equities spiked to 30.05 points - its highest since Jan. 25 when global markets sold off on concerns over higher interest rates and valuations in the technology sector.

Some of the Russian-exposed European banks including Raiffeisen Bank International, Unicredit and Societe Generale fell between 4.2% and 6.1%.

Airlines were also hit hard, with shares of WizzAir , British Airways-owner IAG, Germany’s Lufthansa and Air France KLM down between 3.3% and 6.3%.

Dutch airline KLM, part of Air France, said on Saturday it will stop flying to Ukraine, while Lufthansa was considering suspending air traffic in Ukraine.

The STOXX 600 has fallen 5.5% so far this year, while New York’s S&P 500 is down 7.5% as fears around quicker US rate hikes and geopolitical concerns knocked investor confidence. Both the indexes started the new year at record highs.

Among other stocks, Clariant slumped 16% to the bottom of STOXX 600, as the Swiss speciality chemicals group delayed the release of its 2021 results due to an investigation into accounting issues.

Commerzbank fell 2.7% after Germany’s finance minister said the government would not keep its stake in the lender in the long run.

European shares Sergei Lavrov STOXX 600 index

Comments

Comments are closed.

European shares sink as Russia-Ukraine jitters rattle market

Concern voiced over losses caused by dearth of dams

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Consultants hiring: Financial limits of ministries doubled by PPRA

PM to embark on Russia visit on 24th

Read more stories