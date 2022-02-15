ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
Most Gulf markets rise as oil boosts

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

DUBAI: Most Gulf markets ended higher on Monday, as warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time drove oil prices to seven-year peaks, though Dubai slipped on losses in the real estate and industrials sectors.

Crude was at $94.55 a barrel by 1107 GMT on fears that a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger US and European sanctions that could disrupt exports from one of the world’s top producers. Russia denies it is planning an invasion and has accused the West of “hysteria”.

In Abu Dhabi, the index reversed course to gain 1.2% and hit a record high. The index posted its biggest gain since Jan 19.

International Holding Co (IHC) shares ended 1.4% higher after the company said on Friday it plans to list its Pure Health business late in the second quarter of this year or early in the third.

Aldar Properties rose 1.2% after the developer said Apollo Global Management will invest $1.4 billion in a deal that includes Apollo taking a minority stake in Aldar’s investment unit.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 1.5% in its best day in nearly two months.

Shares of East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry advanced 6.3% in their trading debut.

The Qatari index gained 0.4%, even with financials weighing heavily on sentiment.

Bucking the trend, Dubai’s main share index fell 0.3%.

Trading was halted in National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) . The company is in exclusive talks to buy regional mall operator Majid Al Futtaim’s cooling assets, according to two sources close to the matter.

“GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) stock markets moved in different directions as they reacted to the increasing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the rise in oil prices. At the same time, the expectations of a tighter monetary policy in the US are fuelling risk aversion,” Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA, said.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index shed 0.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA up 1.5 % to 12,204

ABU DHABI rose 1.2 % to 9,105

DUBAI lost 0.3% to 3,274

QATAR rose 0.4% to 12,693

EGYPT shed 0.3 % to 11,403

BAHRAIN was down 1% to 1,853

OMAN was flat

KUWAIT gained 0.6 % to 8,076.

