NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday with supply and demand well matched, traders said.

At 1005 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 113.55/75 against the dollar, unchanged from Friday's closing rate.

Kenyan shilling hovers close to its record low

The shilling could also firm this week due to anticipated dollar inflows into a government infrastructure bond, which is popular with foreign investors due to its tax-free status, the traders said.