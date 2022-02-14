Australian shares edge up on energy stocks boost; tech caps gains

Australian shares inched higher on Monday, helped by energy stocks as oil prices jump on fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by top energy producer Russia that would disrupt exports in an already tight market, while gains were capped by technology stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 7,243.90 in its best session since Feb. 10. The benchmark ended 1% lower on Friday.

Global markets were cautious after the United States said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and may create a surprise pretext for an attack.

The energy index hit an over one-year high, gaining 3.4% as oil prices soared to their highest in more than seven years on supply jitters.

Major oil and gas firms Woodside Petroleum and Santos were up 3.6% and 4%, respectively, while Beach Energy jumped 9.4% on robust first-half earnings.

Gold prices eased from a three-month high in the previous session, although losses were limited as a retreat from riskier assets during rising political and financial uncertainties strengthened demand for the safe-haven bullion.

Domestic gold stocks climbed 5.3%, with heavyweights Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources rising 4.3% and 5.9%, respectively.

"Rising inflationary pressures in the US also contributed to investors' shift towards gold to some extent," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

Financials advanced 1.5%, with three of the so-called "Big Four" adding between 1.4% and 2%, while Westpac Banking Corp led the gains, climbing 4.8%.

Bucking the broader trend, technology stocks retreated 0.4%, tracking the sharp losses by their Wall Street peers on Friday.

Accounting software maker Xero Ltd dropped 1.5%. However, electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi rose 5.4% on January sales growth and a A$250 million ($178.00 million) capital return.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.8% to 11,950.14.

Skycity Entertainment was down 3.7% after the casino operator reported a loss in half-year earnings.