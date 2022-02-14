ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares edge up on energy stocks boost; tech caps gains

Reuters 14 Feb, 2022

Australian shares inched higher on Monday, helped by energy stocks as oil prices jump on fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by top energy producer Russia that would disrupt exports in an already tight market, while gains were capped by technology stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 7,243.90 in its best session since Feb. 10. The benchmark ended 1% lower on Friday.

Global markets were cautious after the United States said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and may create a surprise pretext for an attack.

The energy index hit an over one-year high, gaining 3.4% as oil prices soared to their highest in more than seven years on supply jitters.

Gold rally drives Australia shares higher

Major oil and gas firms Woodside Petroleum and Santos were up 3.6% and 4%, respectively, while Beach Energy jumped 9.4% on robust first-half earnings.

Gold prices eased from a three-month high in the previous session, although losses were limited as a retreat from riskier assets during rising political and financial uncertainties strengthened demand for the safe-haven bullion.

Domestic gold stocks climbed 5.3%, with heavyweights Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources rising 4.3% and 5.9%, respectively.

"Rising inflationary pressures in the US also contributed to investors' shift towards gold to some extent," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

Financials advanced 1.5%, with three of the so-called "Big Four" adding between 1.4% and 2%, while Westpac Banking Corp led the gains, climbing 4.8%.

Bucking the broader trend, technology stocks retreated 0.4%, tracking the sharp losses by their Wall Street peers on Friday.

Accounting software maker Xero Ltd dropped 1.5%. However, electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi rose 5.4% on January sales growth and a A$250 million ($178.00 million) capital return.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.8% to 11,950.14.

Skycity Entertainment was down 3.7% after the casino operator reported a loss in half-year earnings.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares edge up on energy stocks boost; tech caps gains

660-MW Jamshoro coal power plant: $172m loans cancelled on GoP plea

Inflationary impact on Pakistan: Russia-Ukraine tension analysed

Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Khanewal lynching: Punjab police arrest six more key suspects

Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters

Erdogan to visit UAE to bolster political, economic ties

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

Indian state re-opens some schools in wake of hijab dispute

Taliban ‘only option’, PM tells world

Cabinet to mull over no-trust motion plan

Read more stories