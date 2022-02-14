ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Indian shares tumble 2% on escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

Reuters Updated 14 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell about 2% on Monday, joining a global sell-off that was fuelled by escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, and as banking stocks extended their decline.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 2% to 17,029, as of 0434 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.9% to 57,023.63. The Nifty volatility index, which indicates the degree of volatility traders expect over the next 30 days in the Nifty50 index, jumped as much as 21.61%.

"The correction in domestic markets is part of the global phenomenon. Foreign institutional investors are selling due to a high inflationary environment, tensions between Russia and Ukraine. That's giving jitters to the market," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Securities.

Energy and metal prices are on the rise, which is essentially stoking inflationary pressure across the global economy, Jain said.

Investors will be keeping a keen eye on India's January retail inflation data, due out later in the day.

Indian shares end lower as US inflation sparks foreign outflow fears

Higher crude oil price is another major macro concern for India and if it remains at $95/barrel levels for an extended period, continuation of the accommodative monetary stance would be difficult, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, India's federal investigation agency filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding lenders of 228.42 billion rupees.

The Nifty banking index fell 2.9%, while the public sector banking index dropped 3.4%.

State-run Life Insurance Corp of India filed draft papers with the market regulator on Sunday to sell 5% of its shares to potentially raise nearly $8 billion, dwarfing the biggest IPO in Asia's third-largest economy by a considerable margin.

Among individual stocks, driller Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose as much as 4.9% as strong crude prices boosted its quarterly profit by seven-fold.

