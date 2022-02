Australian shares are expected to fall on Monday, likely dragged by heavyweight mining stocks after iron ore prices plunged in the last session due to Chinese regulator warnings.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 142.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

NAB earnings, tech rally drive Australian shares higher

The benchmark fell 1% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% in early trade.