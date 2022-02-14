Futures spread up 674bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 674bps to 10.62 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 36.5 percent to 59.27 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 93.38 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 31.4 percent during this week and stood at Rs 2.58 billion.

