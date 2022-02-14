ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Pakistan

Qadri for marking ‘Int’l Hijab Day’ on March 8

APP 14 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to mark the ‘International Hijab Day’ on March 8, to express solidarity with the Muslim women facing issues of religious independence and basic human rights across the world.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the minister said, marking the Hijab Day would help draw attention of the international community, including the United Nations towards physical and psychological maltreatment of women, especially the girl students in India and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Hindu extremists having full backing of Modi government.

He said Pakistan should ask the UN to play its due role in preventing the ongoing inhuman acts in India keeping in view of the Muslims religious independence.

Qadri said to make the Hijab Day a successful event, programmes should be organized at federal and provincial levels, and the human rights and information ministries be directed to prepare a consolidated strategy on the matter.

He also pointed out that some so-called human rights activists and organizations took out rallies under the banner of ‘Aurat March’ to highlight the issues being faced by the women globally. But they totally disregarded the problems being faced by Muslims, as their banners, placards and slogans mismatched with the local social, political and religious norms, he lamented.

Instead of raising the genuine issues, he said, they rather resorted to maligning Islam’s golden principles of life, especially for the women. He made it clear that Islam was a complete code of life and women’s rights were highly protected in the Islamic societies.

Qadri urged the government not to give any individual or civil society free hand to ridicule the divine injunctions, particularly regarding Hijab in the wake of ‘Aurat March’.

