Inflation: JI chief steps up criticism of PTI govt

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the prime minister and his team have no feeling for people whose lives have become miserable due to unchecked inflation.

In past three and half years, he said while addressing sit-in in Sheikhpura on Sunday, the prices of food items went 100 to 200 times up, making almost impossible for a common man to meet both ends.

It was the second protest demonstration of JI following Gujrat sit-in. The JI has announced 100 sit-ins to protest against inflation, unemployment, rampant corruption and interest-based economy. The JI will organize 101th sit-in in Islamabad, demanding government to provide relief to the masses or go home. Sirajul Haq said the final protest in federal capital will provide last nail in the coffin of the PTI government. JI Central Punjab Emir Javed Qasuri also spoke on occasion.

Addressing the large number of protestors, the JI chief criticized the PML-N and the PPP for providing full backing to the government on every critical moment. The people had seen the three parties united when it came to the matter of making legislation on the direction of the FATF and the IMF, he said. The three parties, he said, fought for self-interests instead of public cause.

Sirajul Haq said the PTI government deceived the masses in the name of Madina state. The present government took massive loans and broke all previous records of burdening economy with foreign debts, he said. The Quaid-e-Azam, he said, laid the foundation of the state bank but the state institution was handed over to the IMF. He said the government where gave the state bank to the international lender, it also make full surrender on Kashmir before India. The history and the people of Pakistan, he said, would never forgive the rulers for putting the country’s autonomy at stake.

The three parties, he said, were exposed and failed to provide any relief to the masses. The JI was the only option left with the masses, he said, vowing to make Pakistan a welfare state if the JI was voted to power. He demanded the government decrease 50 percent prices of the food items, remove the governor of the state bank and take back state bank amendment ordinance. He said the country could not go ahead in presence of present model of economy, demanding the government take measure to eliminate interest-based system of economy.

