Protesters block highway as 6 killed in clash

NAWABSHAH: Family members of the victims of the Nawabshah shootout and locals staged a sit-in protest by blocking the National Highway for the last 12 hours on Sunday.

A number of family members and the locals of the area have been protesting and staging a sit-in demanding justice from the authorities and the police.

Six people including the Station House Officer (SHO) Hameed Khoso were killed in an exchange of firing between two rival tribes in Nawabshah. The incident took place in the vicinity of Mirzapur police station due to a dispute on agricultural land between Zardari community and Bhand community.