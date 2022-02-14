PM’s China visit: a visit beyond extraordinary

Some visits matter. Some visits matter more. The latest visit of Pakistani Prime minister to China matters most. This visit comes at a very important occasion. This visit comes at a very strategic juncture. This visit signifies a new dimension regionally and globally. That is why the Indian media is on overdrive on painting it nefarious. That is why the West is looking at it with interest. That is why its post visit actions and reactions are very important. That is why this is not just a foreign policy win, it is a national win. That is why this is an opportunity to create more opportunities. And, that is why it needs the most discussion, dialogue and discourse.

Pakistan-China friendship is exemplary and each visit further strengthens it. During this government’s term, this is the fourth visit and each one went well. However, this visit expanded horizons beyond boundaries. It is called Phase-II of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but it is a level above all phases due to the following unique happenings:

The most comprehensive Communiqué— Communiqués are normally routine matters expressing mutual cooperation and respect. This communiqué communicated the intent, the depth, the scale, the stance, the future. Never has the Chinese leadership gone to such detail and so emphatically outlined its commitment politically, economically and geo strategically. The 33-point statement left nothing to imagination. Starting with standing by each other on every major issue and ending on a very clear stance on Kashmir and Afghanistan, the joint statement underlined the profound nature of the old partnership in a new deeper way. This statement highlighted the growing cooperation of the two countries that reflects an even more inter-bound mutual future. Emerging Power Partnership— Visits in the days of corona are more a matter of body language and signaling then the usual handshaking time or hugging. The body language of the two leaders conveyed complete confidence and trust in managing not only bilateral but regional and global issues. The fact that the Chinese President only met with two leaders— President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Imran Khan— speaks volumes about the new partnership forging the regional leadership troika. Pakistan has been leading the Afghanistan cause and engaging the whole of Central Asia in it. When the two leaders met, Pakistan was also representing the region on many mutual issues. This sent the message to the world that Pakistan is now the lead to regional challenges as well as the gateway to a huge market potential. Planned and Targeted Sectoral Match-making— Previously, there were always complaints about lofty but impractical agreements amongst the two countries. That is why the delays and hurdles spoiled the promises made. This was the first time that complete homework was done on which sectors the Chinese were ready to invest in other similar countries and were also the need of Pakistan. This match-making exercise pre-tour really helped in focusing on projects that were beyond infrastructure. Seven sectors were chosen, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, auto, IT, footwear, furniture and agriculture. These projects were customized to investor interest. Cooperation in agri sector has the potential to revolutionize Pakistan’s productivity status. One-to-One Solutions— Another very important event of the tour was the one-to-one meetings held by the Prime minister with the key 20 Chinese investment organizations in Pakistan. These meetings were very intense as each problem of the investor was noted by the PM himself and solutions given. The 37 departments’ permissions required to start the project were simplified through a compliance process. The investors were amazed at how a Prime Minister has personally taken upon himself to fulfil the gaps — something they had never experienced before. Special Economic Zones-CPEC’s perception was mainly as an infrastructure development project. The paradigm in this visit has shifted to industrial development project. For this purpose the previous government had been unable to develop any framework to materialize it. Not a single Special Economic Zone was made till 2018. Two special economic zones are already working which are now housing 28 new industrial units. This is just the beginning. With industry being the focus the manufacturing and employment model that helped China reduce record poverty will become an initiative that the PM has committed to emulate. Leading and Representing Central Asia— The Prime Minister met the Central Asian leaders on the sidelines of the event. What was significant was that since the PM has heavily engaged with the Central Asian leaders on Afghanistan issue, he has emerged as the uniting factor that is now bringing the whole region together to shift the focus from conflict to peace and trade. The Chinese President did not meet the other Central Asian leaders present but discussed Afghanistan and other issues with the Pakistani premier. This itself has lifted the status of Pakistan in the region. Russian Visit to Follow— Another key development was that instead of having a sideline visit with President Putin in Beijing the Prime Minister has been invited by the Russian President to visit Russia in the last week of this month. This is of huge significance. This will be the first visit of any Pakistan leader to Russia in 22 years. Coming right after China this will help further embed the idea of Pakistan being a key player in a key region. With the Prime minister thanking the Russian head of state for taking a stand against Islamophobia this visit will have geo, socio, cultural impact too.

February has been a great month for Pakistan’s rise in regional and global standing. Two big powers of the world are now needing Pakistan not just for political reasons but for economic, socio-cultural and strategic reasons. In March an OIC summit is taking place in Islamabad. The Prime minister has already done an unthinkable thing. By raising a voice at every forum on Islamophobia he has convinced Russian and Canadian leaders to raise a voice against it. The OIC summit will surely acknowledge and build upon it. From being isolated a few years ago Pakistan is now creating interest in the region and in the world. Previously, Pakistan was making headlines for all negative reasons. That has changed. Pakistan’s crisis management in Covid-19 and its political management in the Palestine and Afghanistan issues have given it new respect internationally. This opportunity needs to be leveraged by some more astute diplomacy, agile execution and smart communication to establish the country as a key rising nation in the post pandemic world.

