KP to launch ‘digital skills training programme’ for youth

Recorder Report 14 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch a Digital Skills Training Program to ensure employability of young graduates. Under the initiative, initially, 100,000 young graduates of different categories would be imparted Advanced Digital Training through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board.

Approval to the program has been accorded during a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The Digital Skills Training Program would be implemented with an estimated cost of Rs5 billion under which different digital skills courses of three to six months durations would be arranged for graduates.

Under the program, youth would be imparted digital training in accordance with the needs of local and international markets in the different sectors of Information and Communication Technology to enhance their employability in the online markets.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government ‘digital skills training programme’ Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan

