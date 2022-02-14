Faisalabad Police chalk out plan to launch ‘Smart City Project’

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad city police have chalked out a comprehensive plan to launch “Smart City Project” in addition to constituting “FCCI-Police Liaison Committee” to improve the overall law and order situation in the district.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here Sunday, the City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshir Mekan paid best tribute to the supportive role of business community and hoped that this cooperation will continue in the future for the best interest of this city and its real stakeholders.

About the crime rate in Faisalabad, he said that this metropolis is facing multiple natures of crimes including terrorists attacks. “160 police officers and Jawans have so far laid down their lives in line with their duty,” he said and added that we are fully prepared to continue our efforts in order to reign in the criminal elements.

He said that during recent past crimes were not properly registered to give the impression of peace but this government is now encouraging crime registration and maximum cases are reported through 15.

He said that there are 42 police stations in Faisalabad. “Out of these, the crime rate is comparatively high in 11 police stations as compared to the remaining 31 police stations,” he said and added that Millat Town, Sargodha Road, Madina Town, Mansoorabad, Batala Colony, Sadar and Civil Line etc are among those police stations where crime rate is high.

He said that police alone is not responsible for the crime rate. “Our role is only 25-30 percent in crime control,” he said and added that the other departments should also play their collaborative role to address the remaining social issues leading to criminal activities.

He further said that police was focusing on narcotics control and in this connection full attention is being given to the educational institutions where its consumption is increasing.

He further said that in rural areas, the system of “Thikri-Pehra” has been revived in collaboration with the traditional Numberdars. “This step helped us to contain the crimes up to 80 percent,” he claimed.

He said that only 12000 to 20000 persons are directly affected by the crimes. “We intend to hit the criminals hard in addition to giving much-needed sense of protection to the remaining 8 million population of Faisalabad district,” he added.

He said that “Chowkidara” system in markets is also being made more effective while open courts are being organized regularly to provide immediate relief to the general public.

“I myself remain available for two hours daily from 12 noon to 2 pm in my office while my contact number has also been displayed at every police station for the convenience of the complainants,” he added.

About the traffic system, CPO said that he has decided to initially select 3 to 4 roads and make them “model” while this strategy could be replicated in later phases to the other important roads also.

He admitted that traffic load is 3 to 4 times more than the capacity of existing roads and he will discuss this issue with the traffic engineering department to resolve it.

He said that arrangements have been made to issue driving permits at Jaranwala, Tandlianwala and Sammundri while this facility would also be offered in other areas including Khurairanwala. “It has also been planned to set up Police Khidmat Markaz in all Tehsils,” he added.

About the efforts to control crimes, he said that community engagement is a very important factor. He requested President FCCI to cooperate with him in this regard.

He immediately announced a focal person who will remain available round the clock to resolve the police related problems of 8,000 FCCI members.

He appreciated the performance of CPLC (Citizen Police Liaison Committee) and said that he would try his optimum best to revive it. Similarly, FCCI-police Liaison Committee is also on the card. He requested FCCI President to finalize the names of the business community for this committee.

The CPO identified communication gap as a major hurdle and said that it must be bridged to restore confidence and resolve the multiple issues.

He said that the local inhabitants are the real owners as well as beneficiaries of this district and you have to take care of it. “Police is here only to assist you in this noble cause,” he assured.

He said that another committee would also be constituted to streamline the traffic system and again he needs full cooperation from the chamber to make it a total success.

CPO said that Punjab police have launched an App under the title of “Smart Eye” and FCCI members should benefit from it for the verification of their workers etc.

He said that the police was ready to provide training to the security guards of private industrial and commercial entities as we have qualified trainers. “Police are now using information technology in crime detection and in this connection, IP based checking could be ensured,” he added.

He said that police Khidmat Markaz are offering 17 different types of facilities. He also assured to fully revive the Khidmat Markaz established in the basement of FCCI. He directed the police focal person to coordinate with the FCCI to ensure its immediate revival.

He said that Khidmat desks are also being established in hospitals for immediate verification of any individual, driving licenses and character certificate.

The CPO said that the “Safe City Project” is under progress but it would take some time to give tangible results. “We have decided to launch “Smart City Project” as the city has almost 1400 CCTV cameras out of which more than 600 cameras are IP based,” he added.

He said that more such cameras would be installed at the sensitive places and linked with police Markaz for efficient monitoring.

He said that FCCI should also take lead and install maximum cameras which could be ultimately handed over to the Safe City Project.

CPO said that he was trying his best to change the “Thana Culture” and in this connection, the outlook of police stations would be entirely changed in collaboration with the business community.

He hoped that FCCI members would come forward and install RO plants in addition to improving the condition of waiting areas, construction of washrooms and painting of the police station buildings.

He said that under the FCCI-police liaison committee, the business community could arrange patrolling vehicles while the police could equip these vehicles with staff and wireless. “However, these vehicles must be restricted to that specific area,” he opined.

He appreciated the cooperation of FCCI and said that police will issue the security plan for the functions to be held in FCCI in future.

He said that the business related conflicts would also be resolved in consultation with the FCCI.

He admitted that security of the foreigners is very important and he is trying his optimum best to further improve it within the given circumstances.

Earlier, President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh appreciated the vision of CPO and said that the people of Faisalabad are more social and cooperative as compared to the other cities.

He said that the chamber is also going to launch major projects to improve the overall infrastructure of this city.

He commended the efforts of CPO and said that Faisalabad police made best security arrangements during the recent visit of His Excellency Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He also requested the CPO to extend foolproof security to the scheduled Pakistan Economic Conference to be held under the aegis of FCCI from March 18-20, 2022.

Atif said that FCCI is going to launch a mega airport project. “Initially we needed 25 shareholders but so far we have registered 40 persons for it,” he added.

He further said that Faisalabad is one of the best cities in donation of charity and participation in other welfare projects. “Our members are also ready to play their positive and productive role in the Smart City Project,” he assured.

President Atif Munir Sheikh announced to give honorary membership of FCCI to Ghulam Mubasshir Mekan while Senior Vice President Imran Mehmood Sheikh decorated the CPO with FCCI pin.

A question-answer session was also held which was participated by Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Rao Sikandar Azam Khan, Engineer Hafiz Ehtisham Javed, Ayub Aslam Manj, Hajji Aslam Bhalli and Mian Abdul Waheed.

Later, President Atif Munir Sheikh also presented FCCI shield to CPO Ghulam Mubasshir Mekan.

