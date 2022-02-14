Annual Snow Sports Session-2022 gets underway in scenic tourist places of KP

PESHAWAR: The Annual Snow Sports Session-2022 began in tourist-spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to details, the Kalam, Nathia Gali and Chitral Upper Snow Sports Festivals, simultaneously kicked off that largely attracted not only local but also foreign tourists at different scenic places all across Malakand Division.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan while talking to reporters here on Sunday after inaugurating the different sports activities that are part of the Kamal Snow Sports Festival.

Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan and District Youth Officer Farhad Ali were also accompanied by Junaid Khan.

He said, soon after Kalam, such like other events would be organized to attract maximum tourists to scenic places wherein the Ski slopes Malam Jabba, a hill station a top of 9,200 feet above sea level and located nearly 300km from Islamabad, welcomed tourists from all over Pakistan as well as foreign countries.

