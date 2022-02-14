ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Annual Snow Sports Session-2022 gets underway in scenic tourist places of KP

PESHAWAR, Feb13: The Annual Snow Sports Session-2022 began in tourist-spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to...
Recorder Report 14 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Annual Snow Sports Session-2022 began in tourist-spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to details, the Kalam, Nathia Gali and Chitral Upper Snow Sports Festivals, simultaneously kicked off that largely attracted not only local but also foreign tourists at different scenic places all across Malakand Division.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan while talking to reporters here on Sunday after inaugurating the different sports activities that are part of the Kamal Snow Sports Festival.

Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan and District Youth Officer Farhad Ali were also accompanied by Junaid Khan.

He said, soon after Kalam, such like other events would be organized to attract maximum tourists to scenic places wherein the Ski slopes Malam Jabba, a hill station a top of 9,200 feet above sea level and located nearly 300km from Islamabad, welcomed tourists from all over Pakistan as well as foreign countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KP Swat Junaid Khan Annual Snow Sports Session

Comments

Comments are closed.

Annual Snow Sports Session-2022 gets underway in scenic tourist places of KP

Cabinet to mull over no-trust motion plan

Shehbaz meets Chaudhry brothers

Afghanistan issue: There’s ‘total harmony’ between Pakistan, China: PM

Taliban ‘only option’, PM tells world

$80bn in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

PM condemns lynching incident, vows stern action

Swiss vote to ban nearly all tobacco advertising

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

Top Taliban diplomat in Qatar in bid to unlock Afghan aid

India to sell 5pc of insurance giant in huge IPO

Read more stories