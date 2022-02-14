ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Buzdar’s sister sustains injuries in road accident

APP 14 Feb, 2022

MUZAFFARGARH: The sister of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sustained injuries in road accident as her vehicle collided with a parked tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane near Taunsa Morr, on Saturday night.

According to Rescue 1122, CM Usman Buzdar sister, Mrs Abdul Hadi (33) was heading to Taunsa from Lahore. When her vehicle reached near Taunsa Morr, it collided with tractor trolley, allegedly parked at wrong side of the road. She sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Sardar Usman Buzdar road accident Mrs Abdul Hadi

