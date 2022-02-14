KP govt launches CM’s ‘Business Complaint Portal’

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched Chief Minister’s Business Complaint Portal to facilitate businessmen and investors to the maximum. Businessmen and investors can register their online complaints related to any government department on the portal.

Such complaints would be forwarded to the concerned departments and entities for quick redressal. The Chief Minister’s Business Complaint Portal will be a dedicated online avenue for the businessmen to register their complaints which will be directly followed up by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has reiterated his government’s resolve to facilitate the business community and investors and said that his government was taking all the possible steps to extend maximum facilitation to the business community and to ensure a conducive environment for business activities in the province.

He said that the provincial government had already launched One Window Business Portal to facilitate the business community and other private sector investors. Meanwhile, the provincial government has revamped its official web portal. The revamped web portal offers up to date information on various aspects of the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022