Shehbaz meets Chaudhry brothers, seeks support for no-confidence motion

After a 14-year hiatus, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat to seek cooperation on the no-confidence motion, Aaj News reported.

The development comes a day after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence to mount pressure on the government.

MNA Salik Hussain, Shafi Hussain, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Tanveer, Ataullah Tarar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Shabir Usmani were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Shehbaz and the PML-N delegation inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and requested the PML-Q to cooperate in the no-confidence motion, the PML-N said on Twitter.

‘No-confidence’ motion: PML-N chief Shehbaz to meet Chaudhry brothers today

Chaudhry brothers said that they will consult with their party members, and will take action in the best interest of the country.

Further, the leadership of both parties also discussed the political situation in the country. Shehbaz Sharif presented flowers to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on behalf of Nawaz Sharif and conveyed the best wishes of Nawaz Sharif for Chaudhry Shujaat.