Sports

Inglis strikes 48 as Australia make 164 for six in 2nd Sri Lanka T20

AFP Updated 13 Feb, 2022

SYDNEY: Josh Inglis stroked a stylish 48 to top-score for Australia but some disciplined Sri Lankan bowling restricted them to 164 for six in the second Twenty20 clash in Sydney on Sunday.

Sri Lanka captain Dusan Shanaka won the toss and bowled for the second match in a row, despite his side struggling in the run chase during their 20-run defeat in the first game of the five-match series on Friday.

They were also missing impressive seamer Binura Fernando, who tested positive for Covid-19 before the game and was ruled out, opening the door for Nuwan Thushara to make his debut.

British-born Inglis, in only his second international, smacked five boundaries in his 32-ball knock after coming in when opener Ben McDermott fell for 18.

McDermott had slogged 10 off Dushmantha Chameera's opening over to signal his intent.

But he was always looking for a big hit and was caught in the deep on 18 to gift Thushara a wicket on his debut.

Skipper Aaron Finch put on 27 with Inglis before he was undone by a slower delivery from leg-spinner and the world's number one T20 bowler Wanindu Hasaranga, stumped for 25.

Finch was out cheaply in the first match and again looked scratchy, surviving two close review decisions for lbw before departing.

Australia defeat Sri Lanka by 20 runs in rain-hit opening T20

Australia reached 80 for two at the half-way mark with Inglis steady as a rock until Hasaranga struck again, with Shanaka taking a blinding catch to deprive him of a half-century.

With Glenn Maxwell (15) controversially given out after the ball appeared to brush his glove, it was down to Steve Smith and Marcos Stoinis to deliver quickfire late runs.

Smith made 14 before holing out off Chameera, who then bagged Stoinis (19) on his next ball, with Matthew Wade (13) hitting the first six of the night on the second last delivery.

