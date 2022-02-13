Putin told Biden US has failed to address key Russian security concerns

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Saturday that the US response to Russia's main security demands had not taken into account key concerns and that Moscow would respond soon, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov said the phone call took place against a backdrop of "hysteria" in the West about an impending Russian invasion that he said was absurd.

Biden and Putin speak; US pulls embassy staff, military trainers from Ukraine

He said that Biden in the phone call warned Putin of major potential sanctions, but did not place special emphasis on it.