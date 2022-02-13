ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Pakistan fully vaccinates 40% of total population against Covid-19

  • NCOC says 60% of Pakistan's eligible population has also been vaccinated
BR Web Desk 13 Feb, 2022

Pakistan has fully vaccinated 40% of its total population and 60% of its eligible population against coronavirus as it paces up its inoculation drive amid the decline in positive cases.

This was announced by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday. In a tweet, the NCOC said that during the last 24 hours, 2,226,600 doses of the vaccines were administered nationwide.

So far, 198,819,261 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Pakistan since the pandemic.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 55,304 tests were conducted out of which 3,206 came out positive. Pakistan has so far reported 1,483,798 coronavirus cases.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 5.79%, while there are 78,398 active Covid-19 cases. During the last 24 hours, the virus claimed 41 more lives, taking the death toll to 29,772.

The country has 1,623 critical coronavirus cases.

Moreover, 4,935 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,375,628.

