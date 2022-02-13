ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Tsitsipas to face Auger-Aliassime for Rotterdam title

AFP 13 Feb, 2022

ROTTERDAM: Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first final since last year's French Open when he came back from a set down to defeat Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka in the Rotterdam semi-finals on Saturday.

World number four Tsitsipas edged his 20-year-old rival 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and will face Felix Auger-Aliassime for the title on Sunday.

Canadian third seed Auger-Aliassime defeated Russian second seed and defending champion Andrey Rublev, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-2.

"He was really pushing me," said Greek star Tsitsipas of 20-year-old Lehecka, ranked at 137 in the world.

Opelka tops Isner in marathon tiebreaker to reach Dallas final

"I didn't know what to expect, so I was trying to figure out his patterns and his game. He was playing incredibly well after the first serve, pressing and attacking like I had never seen before. I had to stay in the match and I managed to survive."

Auger-Aliassime sealed victory over Rublev on the back of 41 winners, including 11 aces.

The 21-year-old will be looking to secure a maiden ATP title on Sunday having lost all of the eight finals he has contested in his career.

Tsitsipas boasts a 5-2 head-to-head record over the Canadian.

