ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LUMS, French embassy hold discussions on Bergson, Iqbal

Recorder Report 13 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in collaboration with the Embassy of France in Pakistan recently organized a philosophical conversation titled “Pursuing Humanity: The Affinity in the Ideas of Bergson and Iqbal and their Relevance in the 21st Century”.

The virtual talk was part of France’s annual “Night of Ideas”, an international event to celebrate the free flow of ideas and to discuss the major issues of our time. More than 100 countries will participate in the 7th Night of Ideas which will take place throughout the first half of 2022. This year’s theme “(Re)building together” explores the resilience and reconstruction of societies with singular challenges, the solidarities and cooperation between individuals, groups and states, the mobilization of civil society and the challenges of building and making our objects.

Prof Souleymane Bachir Diagne, Director of the Institute of African Studies, and Professor of French and Philosophy at Columbia University, participated as the main speaker. The conversation was moderated by Dr Basit Koshul, Associate Professor at the Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences of LUMS.

Both scholars highlighted the importance of the ideas of the French philosopher Henri Bergson (1859-1941) and Muhammad Iqbal (1877-1938) to respond to contemporary challenges in the world like the global rise of political populism, the polarization between and within countries, or the global environmental crisis.

Prof Diagne emphasized the influence both thinkers had on each other in creating their philosophical theories, particularly around the concepts of the individual, time, and creative evolution.

Driven by the revolutionary developments in scientific thought and the socio-political changes at the beginning of the 20th century, Muhammad Iqbal and Henri Bergson were both rethinking what it means to be human in a non-human environment.

Prof Diagne and Dr Basit concluded that the interaction between Bergson and Iqbal, and beyond with Senegalese poet, philosopher and statesman, Leopold Sedar Senghor, is one of the greatest examples of philosophical encounters between thinkers from different socio-political parts of the world benefiting from each other.

The hybrid event was joined by a variety of international experts in Iqbal studies and a wider public audience both online and in the Centre for Internationalisation of LUMS.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LUMS Mushtaq Ahmad Prof Souleymane Bachir Diagne global environmental crisis

Comments

Comments are closed.

LUMS, French embassy hold discussions on Bergson, Iqbal

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

Telecom sector: Country not performing well on some key indicators: MoIT

Minister says there’s decline in prices of essential commodities

Dec tariff hiked by Rs3.10/unit

Commercial consumers: Ogra notifies LNG sale prices for Jan, Feb

Citizen Portal: PM orders reopening of 230,000 complaints

Islamabad-based businesses urged to make investment in AJK

Accountability court says Saaf Pani Project ‘clean and transparent’

Hindu hardliners protest IIOJK tweets in Modi’s home state

SC to hear pleas of two former colonels on 15th

Read more stories