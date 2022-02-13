Maryam opposes increase in power tariffs

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly opposed any further increase in electricity tariff.

In a new tweet, she said electricity has become out of reach of the people; this is the only government in which the people have been forced to carry out load-shedding at their own.

Maryam further said that after snatching bread and other necessities of life from the people, the lights which were returned by Nawaz Sharif have also been taken away from the people.

