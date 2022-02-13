Mobile phones: Islamabad witnesses increase in street crimes

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a significant rise in mobile phone snatching during the last week as armed persons succeeded to snatch dozens of mobile phones from citizens in various localities of the capital at gunpoint.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, armed robbers snatched over 55 mobile phones, of which, 12 mobile were snatched in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station, seven in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station, four in Khana, four in Koral, three each in Ramna, Tarnol, Aabpara, two each in Karachi Company, Secretariat, Shehzad Town, and Noon police stations.

Similarly, one each in Kohsar, Golra, Shams Colony, Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala, Shalimar, and Lohi police stations.

In the same period, over 15 cases of different thefts including robbery and dacoity as well as five cases of snatching at gunpoint in which citizens were deprived of cash and valuables worth millions of rupees reported to the city’s various police stations. Auto thieves stole or snatched 18 motorbikes and over seven cars during the last week.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Koral, Aabpara, Tarnol, Khanna, and Shalimar police stations.

During last week, Industrial Area police station registered three cases of robbery, 12 cases of mobile snatching, and two cases of car lifting.

Meanwhile, two cases of auto theft, one case of robbery and seven cases of car lifting were reported to Sabzi Mandi police station.

Koral police station registered three cases of auto theft, four cases of mobile snatching, two cases of robbery, and one case of snatching cash at gunpoint, while three cases of carjacking, three cases of mobile snatching, and one case of robbery was registered at Ramna police station during the last week.

