ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mobile phones: Islamabad witnesses increase in street crimes

Recorder Report 13 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a significant rise in mobile phone snatching during the last week as armed persons succeeded to snatch dozens of mobile phones from citizens in various localities of the capital at gunpoint.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, armed robbers snatched over 55 mobile phones, of which, 12 mobile were snatched in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station, seven in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station, four in Khana, four in Koral, three each in Ramna, Tarnol, Aabpara, two each in Karachi Company, Secretariat, Shehzad Town, and Noon police stations.

Similarly, one each in Kohsar, Golra, Shams Colony, Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala, Shalimar, and Lohi police stations.

In the same period, over 15 cases of different thefts including robbery and dacoity as well as five cases of snatching at gunpoint in which citizens were deprived of cash and valuables worth millions of rupees reported to the city’s various police stations. Auto thieves stole or snatched 18 motorbikes and over seven cars during the last week.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Koral, Aabpara, Tarnol, Khanna, and Shalimar police stations.

During last week, Industrial Area police station registered three cases of robbery, 12 cases of mobile snatching, and two cases of car lifting.

Meanwhile, two cases of auto theft, one case of robbery and seven cases of car lifting were reported to Sabzi Mandi police station.

Koral police station registered three cases of auto theft, four cases of mobile snatching, two cases of robbery, and one case of snatching cash at gunpoint, while three cases of carjacking, three cases of mobile snatching, and one case of robbery was registered at Ramna police station during the last week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

crime street crimes Gunpoint Mobile phones

Comments

Comments are closed.

Mobile phones: Islamabad witnesses increase in street crimes

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

Telecom sector: Country not performing well on some key indicators: MoIT

Minister says there’s decline in prices of essential commodities

Dec tariff hiked by Rs3.10/unit

Commercial consumers: Ogra notifies LNG sale prices for Jan, Feb

Citizen Portal: PM orders reopening of 230,000 complaints

Islamabad-based businesses urged to make investment in AJK

Accountability court says Saaf Pani Project ‘clean and transparent’

Hindu hardliners protest IIOJK tweets in Modi’s home state

SC to hear pleas of two former colonels on 15th

Read more stories