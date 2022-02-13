IoBM signs MoU with PIAIC

KARACHI: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between IoBM and the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence & Computing (PIAIC) on Saturday. As an academic partner, IoBM will provide logistics support including its auditorium to PIAIC that will offer courses related to AI and computing.

The MoU was signed by Talib S Karim, President IoBM, and on behalf of PIAIC, the signatory was Maulana Bashir Farooqui, Chairman, Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT). Present on the occasion were Zia Khan, COO PIAIC and Muhammad Ghazzal, COO SWIT, IoBM’s Sabina Mohsin, Executive Director Dr Tariq Rahim Soomro, Acting Rector and Dr Shujaat Mubarik, Dean CBM.