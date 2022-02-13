No tabdeeli in sight

It is interesting to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited a construction project in the federal capital without protocol and found the staff missing from the site. The PM had arrived in Islamabad’s G-13 sector project without informing his cabinet colleagues and relevant officials.

Accompanied by one of his special assistants, Shahbaz Gill, the PM reached the site to learn that nobody was there to brief him about the project. This incident constitutes a sardonic comment on our state of affairs in the sense that nothing has changed in this country. There is no ‘tabdeeli’ (change) per se, although the PTI government is about to complete its five-year tenure.

Naheed Husain (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022