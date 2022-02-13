PBA demands immediate restoration of TV channel

KARACHI: In a statement issued on Saturday in Karachi, PBA strongly condemned Pemra for taking NEWS ONE off air on cable networks without following due process. PBA condemns this practice of taking unilateral action against media houses without following the laid down legal and lawful procedures.

PBA demands that NEWS ONE should be restored immediately and the legal process be followed. Such unilateral and unlawful actions seriously threaten freedom of expression.

