SI killed by unidentified people in Islamabad’s Bara Kahu

ISLAMABAD: A Sub-Inspector (SI) of city police on Saturday was killed in an exchange of firing with unidentified suspects in the limits of Bara Kahu police station.

A police official said that unidentified armed persons in a vehicle opened fire at a citizen working at a private society. Soon after the incident, a police team started chasing the suspects, he said, adding that when police intercepted the accused started firing at police and the police personnel also retaliated.

He said that as a result (SI) Liaquat Ali received bullet injuries and died.

Later, police cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation and arrested an accused who also sustained bullet wounds.

Another accomplice of the accused was able to escape from the scene, he said. The police shifted the injured and the dead body to the hospital for treatment and completion of medico-legal formalities respectively.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Faisal Kamran said that the incident occurred owing to an old enmity between the two sides and two members of a group opened fire on the other side.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022