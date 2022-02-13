ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Call for establishing collaboration between LCCI, SCCI stressed

Recorder Report 13 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce believes in establishing good working relations with all government and private institutions. By data sharing, mutual cooperation and collaboration for research, both chambers (LCCI, SCCI) can benefit from each other.

These views were expressed by President LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir while addressing a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Sialkot Chamber delegation was led by Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafiq Sethi while other members of the delegation included Vice President Qasim Malik and Sialkot Chamber Executive Committee members.

President LCCI further said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce is the largest chamber in the country. It was established in 1922 with a glorious history spanning over a century. The Lahore Chamber is known as a strong and dynamic business support organization which is carrying out its core functions with great responsibility in liaison with national and international relations.

Senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, and Former Senior Vice President Kashif Younis Mehr also addressed on the occasion.

He said that Lahore Chamber is providing various facilities to its members under one roof. The smart services of Lahore Chamber include One Stop Solution which consists of several helpdesks of federal and provincial organizations. Lahore Chamber has started an Online Renewal Facility and this year more than two thousand members have benefited from this facility. He said that the valuable services of Sialkot Chamber are a perfect example for all of us. President LCCI stressed the need for collaboration between both the chambers.

Senior Vice President LCCI Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that both the chambers should work together for the betterment of the economy. The government should reduce the corporate tax while the policy rate should also be in single digits. He said that the desk of Revenue Department would also be opened in Lahore Chamber soon.

Lahore Chamber Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the Lahore Chamber appreciates the efforts of Sialkot Chamber. Sialkot Chamber has set up a dry port, airport and business center. He said that One Window Smart Services of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is providing facilities to its members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LCCI SCCI Mian Nauman Kabir collaboration between LCCI and SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafiq Sethi

Comments

Comments are closed.

Call for establishing collaboration between LCCI, SCCI stressed

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

Telecom sector: Country not performing well on some key indicators: MoIT

Minister says there’s decline in prices of essential commodities

Dec tariff hiked by Rs3.10/unit

Commercial consumers: Ogra notifies LNG sale prices for Jan, Feb

Citizen Portal: PM orders reopening of 230,000 complaints

Islamabad-based businesses urged to make investment in AJK

Accountability court says Saaf Pani Project ‘clean and transparent’

Hindu hardliners protest IIOJK tweets in Modi’s home state

SC to hear pleas of two former colonels on 15th

Read more stories