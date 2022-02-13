Call for establishing collaboration between LCCI, SCCI stressed

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce believes in establishing good working relations with all government and private institutions. By data sharing, mutual cooperation and collaboration for research, both chambers (LCCI, SCCI) can benefit from each other.

These views were expressed by President LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir while addressing a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Sialkot Chamber delegation was led by Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafiq Sethi while other members of the delegation included Vice President Qasim Malik and Sialkot Chamber Executive Committee members.

President LCCI further said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce is the largest chamber in the country. It was established in 1922 with a glorious history spanning over a century. The Lahore Chamber is known as a strong and dynamic business support organization which is carrying out its core functions with great responsibility in liaison with national and international relations.

Senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, and Former Senior Vice President Kashif Younis Mehr also addressed on the occasion.

He said that Lahore Chamber is providing various facilities to its members under one roof. The smart services of Lahore Chamber include One Stop Solution which consists of several helpdesks of federal and provincial organizations. Lahore Chamber has started an Online Renewal Facility and this year more than two thousand members have benefited from this facility. He said that the valuable services of Sialkot Chamber are a perfect example for all of us. President LCCI stressed the need for collaboration between both the chambers.

Senior Vice President LCCI Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that both the chambers should work together for the betterment of the economy. The government should reduce the corporate tax while the policy rate should also be in single digits. He said that the desk of Revenue Department would also be opened in Lahore Chamber soon.

Lahore Chamber Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the Lahore Chamber appreciates the efforts of Sialkot Chamber. Sialkot Chamber has set up a dry port, airport and business center. He said that One Window Smart Services of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is providing facilities to its members.

