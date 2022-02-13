Computerised land record: Punjab govt provides universal access to all centres

LAHORE: Punjab government has provided universal access of computerised record to all the land record centres in the province. After this access, these centres would be authorized to insert the issuance and transfer of land in any district and Tehsil without hassle, said sources.

It may be noted that the Board of Revenue (BoR) of the Punjab government was in the process of computerizing the land record throughout the province. Also, it has recruited computer literate staff to handle the online issuance and transfer of land record in the province.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government would also finalized computerized access to all the circle offices and Gardawri would take place online in the province. Sources said tabs would be provided to all patwaris in the province for online recording of entries at the level of Mauzas in by the start of new fiscal year.

Sources have also pointed out that the completion of cadastral mapping of the city of Lahore has been delayed for another six months because of a snail-pace reconciliation of urban properties by the officers of the BOR.

When contacted, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar said the aerial survey of the city of Lahore has been performed with the help of Pakistan army. He said the citizens would have access to digitized map of the city once the cadastre is finalized. He said reconciliation of urban properties would be completed by end-June.

He said the Board would allot numbers of all the urban properties situated within the metropolitan jurisdiction of the city. However, he added, this exercise would not impact the ownership of the citizens whether they are carrying PTI-1, stamp paper or a registry. However, he added, notices would be issued where ownership is disputed and it would be settled after recording of evidence.

