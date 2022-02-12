ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Weakening 5th wave: Pakistan reports 3,019 Covid-19 cases

  • Steady decrease in reported infections being witnessed across country
BR Web Desk 12 Feb, 2022

Pakistan reported 3,019 positive cases during the last 24 hours as the country continued to witness a slight decrease in its daily Covid-19 cases.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 56,260 tests were conducted nationwide. Out of these Sindh reported 852 cases, Punjab (760) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) (997), and Balochistan (31).

Islamabad reported 181 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan (42) cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 156 new cases. So far, 1,480,592 cases have been reported in Pakistan.

During the last 24 hours, the virus claimed 44 more lives, taking the death toll to 29,731. Sindh reported 13 deaths, Punjab (13) and KPK (16). While Balochistan and Islamabad reported 1 death respectively.

Pakistan administers record 2.24mn doses of Covid vaccine in a day: Asad Umar

The positivity ratio was recorded at 5.36%, while there are 80,168 active cases. Currently, there are 1,640 critical coronavirus cases.

Moreover, the country's coronavirus recoveries have risen to 1,370,693 after 5,175 more people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.

Pakistan has been witnessing a steady decline in its daily count as the 5th wave weakens in the country.

Pakistan COVID

